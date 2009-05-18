BigBand Wins IPTV Deal in Taiwan

Posted at 12:01 a.m. ET

Cable transmission vendor BigBand Networks has reached a deal with Taiwanese telco Chunghwa Telecom to supply an advanced advertising solution for its IPTV service, Multimedia-On-Demand (MOD).

Chungwa will use BigBand’s MSP2000 (Media Services Platform) switched-digital video product to deliver targeted ads based on geographic and demographic information within linear television channels. The system will deliver HD and SD advertising content using both MPEG-2 and H.264 advanced compression for the MOD service, which had 700,000 subscribers at year-end 2008 and is supported by Chungwa’s broadband network and IPTV set-tops. Chunghwa will also use the BigBand MSP2000 to monitor and track fulfillment information for feedback and campaign effectiveness.

”Being selected by Chunghwa Telecom is an important milestone for the company, representing our first international deployment for the BigBand MSP2000 and supporting our global growth initiative,” said David Heard, Chief Operating Officer of BigBand Networks, in a statement. “We believe that realizing the potential for delivering more personalized applications, including advanced advertising, is crucial to helping broadcast operators and broadband service providers stay ahead in today’s competitive IPTV market, while opening up a large market opportunity for BigBand.”

The BigBand MSP2000, launched in September of 2008, runs on a hardware chassis similar to BigBand’s popular Broadband Multimedia-Services Router (BMR) video-splicing and transrating solution and is designed to use SDV technology to deliver personalized video services including IPTV, addressable advertising, higher-quality multichannel HD and new interactive services.