BigBand To Demo Hybrid Adapting Streaming Solution

During next week's CableLabs Winter Conference 2011, BigBand Networks will be demonstrating a hybrid approach to managing HTTP adaptive streaming traffic for the delivery of content to IP-connected consumer electronics devices like iPads, tablets, PCs and gaming consoles.

The approach is designed to help MSO deliver more content to consumer devices while improving video quality and using bandwidth as efficiently as possible by leveraging a technique called "quality-based bandwidth allocation."

"Managing HTTP adaptive streaming traffic results in significantly better results for bandwidth utilization and video quality as compared to other IP-video transport alternatives," said Amit Eshet, senior director of media processing, BigBand Networks in a statement. "The spectrum dedicated to the delivery of video to set-top boxes can also be used for the delivery of video to IP devices in a 'bandwidth-free' manner that doesn't degrade the legacy service or require massive CAPEX investments upfront. The net benefit to the cable operator is a smoother and more cost effective migration to IPTV."

During the Winter Conference, held between February 27 and March 2, BigBand will also demonstrate the latest advances in its ultra dense QAM for the BigBand Media Services Platform (MSP), the BigBand MSP QAM.