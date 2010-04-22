Big Ten Net Chief: Expansion “Very Strong Possibility”

On May 1 the Big Ten Network

will cover its biggest non-sporting event since the network launched in 2007,

when President Obama speaks at the University of Michigan commencement at the The Big House, Michigan

Stadium in Ann Arbor,

Mich. B&C caught up with network president

Mark Silverman to discuss how coverage of the event could help draw in viewers

who aren't pigskin or hardwood crazy.

Silverman also discussed how

the prospective expansion of the NCAA's biggest money-making conference--with

Notre Dame, Texas, Nebraska and Missouri all being bandied about as possible

additions to the Big Ten--would effect his network. An edited transcript

follows:

Q: Obviously you've heard

about the possibility of the Big Ten expanding, maybe adding a school like Notre

Dame to the conference. Do you

expect some kind of expansion to happen?

MS: I think the official

word from the conference is they're exploring expansion. I don't think

anyone anticipates any new teams or games this year. The conference is

very serious about examining expansion and I think there is a very strong

possibility that they do elect to expand.

Q: Assuming it does happen

at some point, what would be the implications of expansion for your

network?

MS: Any additional

universities that get added to the Big Ten provide the network [the opportunity]

to grow its coverage, add more viewers, add more subs. I look at any

potential expansion for the conference as having a positive impact on the

network. We really have to see how

expansion plays out. There's a very different answer depending on if it's

one school or three or five. It's really premature to think about how it

would impact our production or staffing needs or anything like

that.

Q: Let's talk about another

kind of expansion. The NCAA seems

to be seriously considering expanding the men's basketball tournament to 96

teams. Do you expect that to

happen?

MS: I'm not very familiar

with the inner-workings at the NCAA so it's hard for me to comment on whether

it's likely or not. It seems like that looks like a direction that the

NCAA is heading.

Q: How would that impact the

network? Is there a concern that a

longer tournament could devalue some of the regular season content you

produce?

MS: We cover our schools

that are in our tournament. We had

a live show every night [during this year's tourney]. If there are more

Big Ten teams in there, the network will cover more teams in a more in-depth

way. It remains to be seen if there's any impact on the regular season or

not, I think we just need to see how it all plays out.

Q: How did the decision to

cover President Obama's speech at the U of Michigan commencement come about?

MS: A couple of months ago

or so we had heard that there was a possibility of this happening. As soon

as we heard about that here we all realized that it could be a really important

event for the network to be able to cover. We've spent a lot of time the

last couple of years building up our Campus Showcase project to show that the

Big Ten is about a lot more than just athletics. We've grown that considerably over the

last few years and now have dedicated time blocks for the school to demonstrate

these kinds of non-sports programming. We started getting in contact with

U of Michigan and made a concerted effort to have this be a premiere event in

our Campus Showcase lineup.

Q: What can you tell us

about the various production elements that will comprise the broadcast of the

commencement from a logistical standpoint?

MS: The interesting anecdote

is it's kind of similar to covering a football game. It's at the "Big

House," Michigan Stadium. We have

one of our big producers who does our football games covering the event.

It will be much more than one camera sitting there taping this. It will be multiple cameras showing

different angles at the Big House. We're pursuing an interview with the

President. [We will have an]

interview with Michigan's President Mary Sue Coleman.

It's similar to a Michigan football game in terms of excitement

and the amount of attention that we think the event is going to

generate.

Q: Is this an event that

will be able to propel more of your Campus Showcase

content?

MS: I look at this as really

being an opportunity for the network to show the kind of exposure we can bring

to universities beyond a sporting standpoint. We're going to work with all

the universities to improve and increase our non-sports programming. This

is a catalyst of what we intend to be more of a focus on finding these kinds of

events and types of programming that will be of more interest to

viewers.

Q: Strategically, is it a

way to introduce the network to new viewers or to get core Big Ten fans who

already tune in interested in different kinds of

programming?

MS: I think it's a little of

both. If you're a Big Ten sports fan, you typically have gone to a Big Ten

school and anything that the conference has going on has a heightened

importance. It attracts our true audience that are sports fans just in a

different mold and for non-sports fans, it's a chance to reach a different type

of audience than we normally would.

Q: From the original

programming side, you're in production on Big Ten Icons. What can we expect from that

series?

MS: [It's the] biggest

programming initiative in our history.

[Former ABC sportscaster] Keith Jackson is hosting a show counting down

the top 50 icons in conference history beginning this fall and ending [in

conjunction] with the basketball tournament in March. Numbers 50-21 will

be launched online and have mini-promos on our linear network. Numbers

20-1 are linear episodes counting down each week. We're looking for those

student-athletes who made an impact that's lasting far beyond their collegiate

careers. Combination of their stats, legacies, what they've left behind in

terms of student athletes and the overall impact they have had on their sport,

school and conference. A combination of Big 10 officials, network

officials and talent and media members from the region gave us

feedback.