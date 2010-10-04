Big Four Sue FilmOn

The Big Four networks and their associated studios

have filed suit against online video streamer FilmOn in a New York

District Court, saying its conduct has caused, and is causing them,

"irreparable harm."

The effort follows on the heels of many of the same

parties--plus others--to block streaming site ivi TV

from doing essentially the same thing, which is streaming local TV stations

signals--as part of an online pay package--without having negotiated

retransmission consent payments with the stations.



The broadcasters and studios say the company

does not have the right to stream the stations or the underlying copyrighted

content and has asked the court for a declaratory judgment that that is the

case, as well as a preliminary injunction against the conduct.

FilmOn has been streaming the stations since

Sept. 27. according to that company, and Friday was planning to launch

HD versions.

As with their arguments against ivi TV, the

plaintiffs allege that the timing of the launch was to coincide with the

beginning of the fall season, thereby "misappropriating some of the most

important copyrighted content at a critical time of the year."

In an interview with B&C last week, FilmOn Chairman Alki David

said that he has not negotiated individual carriage deals with the

broadcasters, though for some other content he does have deals.

He argues that his service fits the definition of

a cable system when it comes to the statutory license to retransmit broadcast

signals over the air per U.S. copyright law, but that it is not a cable system

when it comes to the Communications Act requirement to obtain express

permission from a station before such retransmission.

He said he saw the site as a business-to-business aid to broadcast and

cable programmers, but was not shying away from a fight. "If somebody wants a

fight, bring it on," he said.