Big East Partners With Fox on Digital Network

Count the Big East as the next college conference to get its own dedicated network, but with a twist.

The basketball-centric conference has partnered with Fox Sports to launch The Big East Digital Network, a year-round HD digital channel that will feature 80-100 free live-streamed sporting events annually.

The channel will launch Sept. 25. on Fox’s mobile Fox Sports GO app. A women’s soccer match between Georgetown and DePaul at 5 p.m. ET that day will be the first event. The digital network will have its own branded channel within Fox Sports GO.

Fox Sports is the rights holder for the conference’s men’s basketball games. With most of those games set to air on either Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fox regional network or the Fox broadcast network, the Big East Digital Network will supplement TV coverage with shoulder programming and news coverage, as well as air additional athletic events including women’s basketball and the conference’s 20 Olympic sports.

“The Conference is proud to team with Fox Sports to introduce the Big East Digital Network,” said commissioner Val Ackerman. “While fans of the conference will be able to see all of our men’s basketball games on television, the Big East Digital Network will allow easy access to other programming valued by our schools, including women’s basketball and Olympic sports competitions and features.”

The Big East will oversee all production on the Digital Network. Rush Media Company will serve as the conference's third-party production services supplier.