Big 12 Selects NeuLion for New Apps

The Big 12 Conference has launched new mobile apps for iPhone and Android platforms using technologies and solutions from its digital partner NeuLion.

The apps offer access to news, schedules, scores, standings, photos, live stats, video on-demand and live audio streaming. All the development, testing and implementation were done in-house with NeuLion.

"With NeuLion's platform, we can take video one time and stream to many different consumer devices," said Chris Wagner, executive VP of NeuLion in a statement. "Our mobile solution brings the exact same PC viewing experience to mobile [and]...our platform is able to synchronize all the video that is distributed to both the PC and mobile consumer."