Bieber Roast Sets Social, Streaming Marks

Comedy Central sifted through the data on Monday night's Roast of Justin Bieber and determined it was the most streamed and most social of roasts ever.

Some key metrics:

Accumulated over two airings, the Roast of Justin Bieber drew 5.8 million total viewers and 420,000 live streams, the latter making this the most live streamed ever (source: Nielsen, Adobe Site Catalyst).

The premiere was seen by 4.4 million total viewers and drew a 3.3 adult 18-49 rating, 5.8 adult 18-24 rating, 5.8 women 18-24 rating, 5.7 men 18-24 rating, 4.7 men 18-34 rating and 4.7 adult 18-34 rating, up double digits in all demos vs. Comedy Central Roast of James Franco. (Total viewers +42%; A18-49 +48%; A18-34 +39%, M18-34 +10%; M18-24 +30%.)

