Biden Declares Presidential Run

Former Vice President and Senator Joe Biden has officially thrown his hat into the ring for 2020, going up against first a crowded Democratic primary field, and then, if successful, against the man whose election he helped certify.

Comcast chief diversity officer David Cohen, along with his former boss and former Pennsylvania Governor, Democrat Ed Rendell, are hosting a fundraiser for Biden Thursday (April 25) at Cohen's home, a source confirmed on background.

That fundraiser would not be a big surprise. Biden was long considered the third Pennsylvania senator (he actually represented Delaware), especially among Democrats facing the long tenures of powerful Pennsylvania Republican senators. Biden was born in the state and represented Delaware Valley interests that benefited both Wimington and Philadelphia.

Cohen along with wife, Rhonda, were also bundlers for candidate Sec. Hillary Clinton and for Biden's presidential ticket "other half," President Barack Obama, helping bundle contributions of at least $500,000 for each, according to OpenSecrets.org. Cohen also hosted a couple of fund-raisers for Obama.

As vice president, Biden took the lead on the impact of violent media, particularly video games, on real-world violence. That was driven in part by the Sandy Hook school shootings, after which there was a rush of activity, including calls for studies and legislation.

Biden promoted the TV ratings system as one way to help identify violent TV content, but argued the industry needed to better promote them. The FCC is currently reviewing that ratings system under direction from Congress.

Biden said at the time that both he and the President felt strongly that more research was necessary.

Another of Biden's signature issues was also closing the business digital divide. In fact he became something of an evangelist for the power of broadband to turn small businesses into global ones, in the process creating and saving jobs and boosting competitiveness in the heartland with which Biden famously connects.

Another signature issue close to the hearts of the entertainment community is protecting intellectual property and copyrights.

Combating online piracy was another signature Biden issue as Vice President and head of Judiciary. As VP, he headed up the White House plan for protecting intellectual property, including TV shows and movies online.

Atop Judiciary, Biden pushed for legislation that would have mandated cameras in the Supreme Court, though that ran up against separation of powers issues, as it has throughout the decades-long attempt to open up the High Court.

He was also a backer of net neutrality as a Senator and Vice President, and joined with other Dems in opposing broadcast ownership deregulation efforts dating back over a decade, including opposing loosening crossownership rules that have since been jettisoned.

In 2016, Vice President Biden decided not to make a run for the Democratic nomination, leaving the field to Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. At that time he said it was because he was still grieving over the loss of his son, Bo, who had died of cancer.