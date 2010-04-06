Small Businesses to Get Broadband Boost

On the heels of Tuesday's announcement of a new GOALinitiative to help seniors adopt broadband, the FCC has announced that a

small business broadband adoption public-private partnership will launch

Wednesday (Apr. 7).

The initiative will combine SCORE, the volunteer arm of the

Small Business Administration, with private partners including AT&T, Best

Buy, Cisco, Constant Contact, Google, HP, Intuit, Microsoft, Skype, and Time

Warner Cable.

One of the benefits of broadband, and one especially touted

by Vice President Joe Biden, is its ability to help small businesses become

more competitive with larger U.S.

and international competitors. "The plan found that broadband can be a

transformational force for these businesses and their surrounding

communities," the FCC said in announcing the initiative.

The FCC's recently-released national broadband plan called

for the creation of just such a public-private partnership, and Chairman Julius

Genachowski will be on hand for the Wednesday morning kick-off.