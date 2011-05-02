BIA/Kelsey: Social Media Ad Spending to Pass $8 Billion by 2015

Social

Media advertising revenue is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2015,

according to BIA/Kelsey's U.S. Local Media Annual Forecast.

BIA/Kelsey

predicts that ad spending will rise from $2.1 billion to $8.3 billion

in the next five years, representing a compounded annual growth of

31.6%. BIA/Kelsey states that $7.7 billion of that will go to display

ads, the most popular form of social media advertising, with Facebook

leading the charge. The other $600 million will come from non-displayed

formats, such as Twitter's "promoted products."

"It's

no surprise that Facebook commands a dominant share of all social ad

impressions served and ad revenues generated," said Jed Williams,

analyst and program director of BIA/Kelsey's Social Local Media (SLM)

practice. "As the social market leader, it already serves the most

display ad impressions of any digital company, surpassing both Yahoo and

Google."

BIA/Kelsey's complete forecast is available to clients of the company's SLM advisory service.