BIA/Kelsey Launches SocialMedia Analysis

Media consulting firm BIA/Kelsey is launching a new service, Social Local Media (SLM), to advise clients on

strategies for integrating social media into the marketing/promotion mix.



The company estimates there will be $23 billion worth of digital ad business in the marketplace this year.

According to a recent BIA/Kelsey/ConStat study, 48% of the responding businesses were already using Facebook for advertising or promotion purposes, while 25% use other social networks, 22% use blogs and 19% use Twitter.



SLM will analyze byuers, sellers and others using social media to help clients implement their own strategies.

It will be run by Jed Williams, program director, who joined BIA/Kelsey last year.



