Bezos: Amazon Doesn’t Compete With Netflix

If you think Amazon’s SVOD service competes with Netflix, you’re thinking about it all wrong, according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

"We don't compete with Netflix," Bezos said Tuesday at Recode’s Code Conference. “I think people are going to subscribe to both.”

Still, Amazon has been making some moves that would seemingly help its SVOD offering compete more directly with Netflix, including a recent decision to offer a standalone OTT service that would complement the way it bakes SVOD into Amazon Prime and perhaps set up a way to broaden the international reach of its video service.

Amazon doesn’t break out Prime subscribers nor how many consumers have taken its new standalone SVOD service, but, according to a recent study from Strategy Analytics, Netflix has 53% of the market, putting it well ahead of Amazon Prime Video (25%) and Hulu (13%). But, to Bezos’ point, the research firm also found that nearly 40% of U.S. homes subscribing to a video streaming service take at least two of them.

