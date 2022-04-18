'Better Call Saul' Final Season; 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (April 18-April 24)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
AMC launches the final season of a classic drama series while Showtime debuts a new version of a sci-fi classic as part of the lineup of new shows premiering this week.
AMC's Emmy Award-winning series Better Call Saul will debut its sixth and final season April 18. Bob Odenkirk returns as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman for the 13-episode final season of the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series, which is a spinoff of AMC's Breaking Bad.
Other high-profile series returning to the small screen this week are FX's Mayans M.C. (April 19), HBO Max's The Flight Attendant (April 21) and HBO's Barry (April 24).
Show premieres this week include Showtime's April 24 debut of The Man Who Fell to Earth, a reimagining of the 1976 sci-fi movie starring David Bowie. The 10-episode series stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomi Harris.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of April 18 to April 24 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 20 – Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain (documentary) – Showtime
April 20 – Russian Doll (returning series) – Netflix
April 20 – So Dumb Its Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg (reality) – Peacock
April 21 – Captive Audience (reality) – Hulu
April 22 – They Call Me Magic (documentary) – Apple TV Plus
April 22 – A Very British Scandal (drama) – Prime Video
April 24 – The Baby (drama) – HBO
April 24 – Billy The Kid (drama) – Epix
April 24 – Gaslit (drama) – Starz
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.