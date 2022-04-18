'Better Call Saul' Final Season; 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (April 18-April 24)

AMC launches the final season of a classic drama series while Showtime debuts a new version of a sci-fi classic as part of the lineup of new shows premiering this week.

AMC's Emmy Award-winning series Better Call Saul will debut its sixth and final season April 18. Bob Odenkirk returns as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman for the 13-episode final season of the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series, which is a spinoff of AMC's Breaking Bad.

Other high-profile series returning to the small screen this week are FX's Mayans M.C. (April 19), HBO Max's The Flight Attendant (April 21) and HBO's Barry (April 24).

Show premieres this week include Showtime's April 24 debut of The Man Who Fell to Earth, a reimagining of the 1976 sci-fi movie starring David Bowie. The 10-episode series stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomi Harris.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of April 18 to April 24 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 20 – Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain (documentary) – Showtime

April 20 – Russian Doll (returning series) – Netflix

April 20 – So Dumb Its Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg (reality) – Peacock

April 21 – Captive Audience (reality) – Hulu

April 22 – They Call Me Magic (documentary) – Apple TV Plus

April 22 – A Very British Scandal (drama) – Prime Video

April 24 – The Baby (drama) – HBO

April 24 – Billy The Kid (drama) – Epix

April 24 – Gaslit (drama) – Starz