Better Business Bureau Spotlights Satellite Service Complaints

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) shined a spotlight on consumer complaints about satellite TV service Tuesday.

"In the past three years, more than 53,000 customers have

complained to the Better Business Bureau about satellite TV providers,

with 39,000 of those complaints filed against DirecTV and 13,000 filed

against Dish Network," the

BBB said in a release, advising consumers to read their contracts closely before signing up.



Given that DirecTV has 18 million subs and DISH 14 million, that works out to fewer than one complaint per

thousand customers per year for DirecTV and one per 3,000

customers for DISH. But that still makes them "one of the most

complained-about industries," said a BBB spokesperson in promoting the

stats.



The BBB said many of the complaints were about early

termination fees (BB said the complaints were about paying more than

$600 to cancel), as well as service issues, upgrades that extended

contract periods, and low-cost introductory offers that

either didn't come through as advertised or morphed into regular prices

higher than the cusomer was expecting.



DirecTV took issue with the stats and the

characterization; DISH was looking at the bright side, competitively

speaking, while acknowledging it had some work to do.

"That's wrong," said DirecTV spokesman Robert Mercer

about the $600-plus in cancellation fees. "[I]t's $480 maximum and

that's prorated depending on when the customer cancels. Of the tens of

thousands of transactions that our agents and installers

handle each week, errors or miscommunications do occur from time to

time, but we believe that in the overwhelming majority of these

transactions, the proper disclosure process is scrupulously followed and

each customer is fully informed of the terms and conditions

of their agreement."



"While we are pleased that consumers are more satisfied

with our service compared to the competition," DISH said in a statement,

"we know there is always room for improvement. Customers are our number

one priority, and every day we strive to

make each interaction with them a positive experience. We appreciate

the need to address customer concerns in an effective and timely manner

and we will continue to work with the BBB to respond to and resolve

these issues as quickly as possible."