BET, CNN Unleash Apple Watch Apps

BET and CNN have joined a growing list of programmers and TV service providers to launch apps for the new Apple Watch.

CNN’s app provides breaking news notifications and headlines across 12 categories. The app is equipped with four primary viewing to access content on the device – Main screen (a menu of sections and stories in categories such as health and politics); Story pages (which include a thumbnail image, brief summary of the story and a prompt to view more content on the user’s iPhone); Notifications (breaking news alerts delivered directly to the Apple Watch); and Glances (access to CNN’s top story in the glance view).

The BET app for Apple Watch is billed as a companion to the BET NOW Shows App for the iPhone, allowing users to sroll through content and add videos to their personalized My BET playlist for later viewing. Users can see what’s on the linear BET channel via the Glance view, receive notifications on new episodes and breaking news, and control streaming video.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.