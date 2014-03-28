BET Bows Branded TV Everywhere App

BET Networks launched its first branded TV Everywhere app Friday with the debut of BET NOW, an authenticated offering initially available on iPhones, iPads and Android-based smartphones and tablets.

The network said BET NOW is stocked with full episodes of series and shows such as The Game, Let’s Stay Together, Being Mary Jane, Real Husbands of Hollywood, 106 & Park, as well as “hit classics.” Motions is the BET NOW launch sponsor.

According to the iPad app, the following distributors currently support authentication to BET NOW: Armstrong, Astound/Wave Broadband, Click! Cable TV, Comporium, EPB Fiber Optics, Hawaiian Telcom, Hotwire Communications, Atlantic Broadband, AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Cablevision Systems, RCN, Service Electric Cablevision, Suddenlink Communications, MSTV, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS, and WideOpenWest.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.