BET Adopts Yangaroo's DMDS 5.0

BET Networks has inked a multi-year agreement with Yangaroo to use the Toronto-based company's Digital Media Distribution System 5.0 [DMDS] to manage video workflows for the BET channel, BET Digital Networks, BET.com, BET International, BET Gospel and BET Hip Hop.

BET also plans to encourage record labels and artists to utilize DMDS when sending content digitally to BET's properties.

"Yangaroo has been working with us for several months and once DMDS is fully implemented, we look forward to efficiencies that can be realized by streamlining our workflows through reduced reliance on physical tapes," noted Stephen Hill, president of music programing and specials for BET Networks in a statement.

The solution, which works with both SD and HD quality video, also transcodes the television broadcast file for online streaming and can easily be integrated into online editing suites, online playback servers and digital archiving.