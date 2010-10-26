Best Buy Offers Free Google TV Setup Through Holidays
Hoping to make Google's TV-wrapped-in-the-Web technology less
intimidating, Best Buy is offering free installation and setup through
the holiday-shopping season to customers who purchase a Sony Internet TV
or Blu-ray player powered by Google TV.
The electronics retailer's
Geek Squad Agents will deliver, install and connect the new gear, and
also provide tips and a tutorial to enable consumers to take advantage
of Google TV features. Best Buy expects the free Geek Squad
setup/consultation promotion to run through the holidays, according to
spokeswoman Paula Baldwin. After that, getting Google TV hooked up will
cost $129.
"We know that consumers are hungry for the type of
connected TV experiences that Sony and Google are bringing to the
table," Michael Vitelli, Best Buy president of the Americas, said in
announcing the promotion.
