Best Buy Offers Free Google TV Setup Through Holidays

Hoping to make Google's TV-wrapped-in-the-Web technology less

intimidating, Best Buy is offering free installation and setup through

the holiday-shopping season to customers who purchase a Sony Internet TV

or Blu-ray player powered by Google TV.

The electronics retailer's

Geek Squad Agents will deliver, install and connect the new gear, and

also provide tips and a tutorial to enable consumers to take advantage

of Google TV features. Best Buy expects the free Geek Squad

setup/consultation promotion to run through the holidays, according to

spokeswoman Paula Baldwin. After that, getting Google TV hooked up will

cost $129.

"We know that consumers are hungry for the type of

connected TV experiences that Sony and Google are bringing to the

table," Michael Vitelli, Best Buy president of the Americas, said in

announcing the promotion.

