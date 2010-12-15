Best Buy: 3D, Net-Connected TVs Selling Poorly

Best Buy blamed weaker-than-expected fiscal third quarter results in

part on consumer reluctance to buy more expensive 3DTVs and

Internet-connected sets as well as price competition for lower-end TVs

and notebook PCs.

In the U.S., quarterly revenue from Best Buy

stores open at least 14 months fell 5% year-to-year compared with the

company's expectations of flat or modest growth. On the poor results and

a lowered outlook for the full fiscal year, Best Buy shares fell 14.8%

Tuesday, down $6.18 for the day to close at $35.53.

In the TV

category, "the newer technologies like 3D and IPTV... have been slower

to take hold," Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn said on a conference call with

analysts Tuesday.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com