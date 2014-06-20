BendBroadband Sale Passes Antitrust Muster

Neither the Justice Department nor the Federal Trade Commission have any antitrust issues with Telephone and Data Systems' $261 million purchase of BendBroadband.

The deal Friday was granted early termination of its Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review. That means that the antitrust agencies found no reason to challenge, condition or potentially block the deal.

The FCC has yet to weigh in on its public interest/competition review, which goes beyond antitrust issues to how the deal furthers various public interest goals. But the FCC and FTC/DOJ usually coordinate review, and the clean bill of antitrust health bodes well for FCC approval as well.

Bend comprises Bend Cable Communications, LLC; Bend Cable Properties, Inc.; Bend Cable Data Services, LLC; and Central Oregon Cable Advertising.

The deal also includes subsidiary Zolo Media, which owns ABC affiliate KOHD and CBS affiliate KBNZ in Bend, Ore.