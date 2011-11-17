BendBroadband to Launch FourthWall's EBIF Platform

Oregon operator BendBroadband is planning to deploy the FourthWall Media EBIF platform, which will be integrated with Rovi i-Guide and Passport Guide for interactive television services.

FourthWall is the leading EBIF platform supplier for Cisco set-top boxes but BendBroadband is the first cable operator to launch FourthWall's EBIF Platform for Motorola settops.

"BendBroadband joins a growing list of operators embracing EBIF," said Tim Peters, FourthWall CEO in a statement. "EBIF is the linchpin between innovation and mass deployment, and will be a bridge to future advanced interactive television services. It is an essential ingredient for today's interactive and addressable advertising and census-level audience measurement. We look forward to launching our technology platform with BendBroadband."