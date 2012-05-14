Belo Upgrades Smartphone Apps

Belo Corp. has released the next generation of its smartphone apps for the iPhone and Android in 15 markets that offer improved user experiences for weather, traffic and breaking news on mobile devices.

As part of the improvements, the new apps will stream over 300 hours of high-quality on demand video programming each month to any video-capable mobile device.

"Belo is committed to its mobile offerings and is always looking for ways to harness the power of smart phone technology and to maximize the experience for our users," said Joe Weir, Belo's VP of digital. "We are excited about providing consumers with these new apps. They bring ease of use, speed and important local content about our local markets."

Other key features for the new apps include geo-located interactive radars; notifications to alert users of breaking news and events; a scrolling ticker to allow for up-to-the-minute updates and customizable video streams.

The new Belo apps are currently available through the television station's websites and app stores free of charge to users.