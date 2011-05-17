Belo Selects Harmonic Encoders

Belo Corp. has deployed Harmonic's Electra 8000 multichannel universal encoders to deliver expanded HD and SD television services.

"The full broadcast emission solution offered by Harmonic and HVS has enabled our stations to transition easily from their existing legacy encoding, multiplexing, and PSIP (Program and System Information Protocol) systems to the fully integrated Electra 8000 platform, which also enables new service offerings in the future, such as Mobile DTV," explained Craig Harper, vice president of technology for Belo Corp. in a statement.

The encoders were implemented for Belo, a long-standing Harmonic customer, by Heartland Video Systems (HVS), a systems integrator and Harmonic reseller based in the Midwest.

"The Harmonic Electra 8000 provides the flexibility to fit multiple HD and SD services into the ATSC bandwidth while maintaining high-quality HD video, which opens the door for Belo to further capitalize on the bandwidth efficiencies to enable cost-effective, multiscreen content delivery," added JC Morizur, vice president, product marketing at Harmonic in a statement.