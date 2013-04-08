Belo Re-Ups With BIM
Web publishing company Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) has
extended its association with Belo TV station websites via a new multiyear
deal.
Among the services BIM provides Belo are a video platform,
closed-captioning support, ad placement and support for modifying home pages in
emergencies to better relay storm-related info.
According to BIM, Belo has eight of the 50 most visited TV
station websites in the country.
BIM's has a laundry list of top broadcast clients for its
digital ad network and data services, including Gannett, Fox, CBS, ABC, Capitol
Broadcasting, Hearst Television, NBC, Scripps-Howard and Telemundo.
"Our Belo sites have experienced strong
user engagement over the past few years, and have sustained or increased the
extent of their top ranking among local media sites in their respective
markets," said Joe Weir, VP of digital for Belo. "This is a result of the
ongoing efforts of our corporate and station team members, and the flexibility
and creative controls the BIM platform gives our developers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.