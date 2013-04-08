Belo Re-Ups With BIM

Web publishing company Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) has

extended its association with Belo TV station websites via a new multiyear

deal.

Among the services BIM provides Belo are a video platform,

closed-captioning support, ad placement and support for modifying home pages in

emergencies to better relay storm-related info.

According to BIM, Belo has eight of the 50 most visited TV

station websites in the country.

BIM's has a laundry list of top broadcast clients for its

digital ad network and data services, including Gannett, Fox, CBS, ABC, Capitol

Broadcasting, Hearst Television, NBC, Scripps-Howard and Telemundo.

"Our Belo sites have experienced strong

user engagement over the past few years, and have sustained or increased the

extent of their top ranking among local media sites in their respective

markets," said Joe Weir, VP of digital for Belo. "This is a result of the

ongoing efforts of our corporate and station team members, and the flexibility

and creative controls the BIM platform gives our developers."