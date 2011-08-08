Belo Inks Ad Deal with Yahoo!

Belo Corp. has reached an agreement with Yahoo! to deliver advertising across Yahoo! sites in Belo's 15 local television markets in the U.S.

The initiative, which would expand the reach of Belo's advertising to a larger audience, builds on an existing agreement for Belo stations to supply video content across Yahoo! sites.

"The agreement expands the audience reach that Belo stations can deliver to its advertisers and will leverage Yahoo!'s industry leading advertising capabilities," said Peter L. Diaz, Belo's president of media operations, in a statement. "In many of our markets, we will now be able to reach up to 95 percent of internet viewers."

Belo will roll out the program over the summer, starting with the Dallas/Fort Worth, Seattle/Tacoma, Portland, New Orleans, Spokane and Boise markets. The other nine Belo markets will start delivering advertising within the next year.

"Our agreement with Belo meaningfully expands Yahoo!'s local offering and enables advertisers access to the technology and scale they need to effectively reach online consumers," added Lem Lloyd, vice president North America Channel Sales at Yahoo! in a statement.