Belgacom Delivers Soccer to PCs, Smart Devices

Belgian telco and IPTV provider Belgacom has expanded the available options for viewing of Jupiler League football matches and highlights beyond the TV to PC and smart devices and is planning to make those soccer games available to any device in 2011, using Nokia Siemens Networks' Ubiquity Multiscreen TV Platform.

Belgacom, which already has over 850,000 IPTV subscribers in the country, is planning to use the multiplatform delivery of the popular soccer league matches as a way to differentiate itself from cable and satellite multichannel providers.

"With quad-play emerging as the new battlefield, the Belgian market is going through an immense change," noted Filip Rommelaere, customer team head for the Belgacom Group at Nokia Siemens Networks in a statement.

Belgacom is making a phased deployment of the Nokia Siemens technology. Initially, Nokia Siemens has supplied encoders and streamers to enable Belgacom subscribers to watch the soccer matches on their PC and smart devices equipped with HTTP streaming and has provided integration services to incorporate these products into the telco's IPTV platform. Then, sometime in 2011 Nokia Siemens will be supplying technology to make the content available on any device.