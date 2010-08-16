BelAir Gets CableLabs Best Product Nod

A compact wireless base station that uses existing broadband

infrastructure to deliver mobile broadband Internet via licensed and

unlicensed wireless spectrum won the "Best Product Idea" nod at Monday's

CableLabs Innovation Showcase.

BelAir Networks' 100SP Strand Picocell (pictured) was

selected by attendees in an informal poll of about one dozen start-ups

and established vendors at the conference.

According to CableLabs executive vice president and chief strategy

officer David Reed, companies are given eight minutes to make their

pitch to attendees, who then vote on which technology they believe has

the best chance of succeeding.



