BelAir Gets CableLabs Best Product Nod
A compact wireless base station that uses existing broadband
infrastructure to deliver mobile broadband Internet via licensed and
unlicensed wireless spectrum won the "Best Product Idea" nod at Monday's
CableLabs Innovation Showcase.
BelAir Networks' 100SP Strand Picocell (pictured) was
selected by attendees in an informal poll of about one dozen start-ups
and established vendors at the conference.
According to CableLabs executive vice president and chief strategy
officer David Reed, companies are given eight minutes to make their
pitch to attendees, who then vote on which technology they believe has
the best chance of succeeding.
