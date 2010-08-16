BelAir Bows Combo 3G/Wi-Fi Product Aimed at Cable, Telcos

BelAir Networks, which makes wireless networking products used by cable

operators Cablevision, Comcast and Time Warner Cable and telco AT&T to

create Wi-Fi networks in major metropolitan markets like New York and Chicago,

has developed a new compact wireless base station that be used to deliver

mobile broadband Internet access via both licensed and unlicensed wireless spectrum.

The Ottawa,

Can.-based firm's new BelAir100SP Strand "Picocell" device is

designed to connect to hybrid fiber-coax networks through a DOCSIS 3.0 Modem

and includes both 3G and dual 802.11n (Wi-Fi) radios, allowing a cable operator

or telco to provide wireless broadband service using either technology in

congested, data-hungry urban markets. BelAir Networks is demonstrating the modular

device this week at the CableLabs Summer Conference Innovation Showcase in

Keystone, Colo.

While a "femtocell" is a wireless base station designed to

improve wireless coverage in inside a home, a picocell is aimed at busy urban

environments where heavy use is straining the capacity of existing networks,

explains BelAir VP of product marketing Dave Park. Picocells have an effective

range of 300-500 meters but are designed to be placed in closed proximity, either

mounted on utility poles, on the sides of buildings or underground, to boost

broadband connectivity. An urban train station might be equipped for wireless

access by installing two or three picocells.

The Wi-Fi networks that Cablevision, Comcast and Time Warner Cable have

set up in the greater New York City

market, which allow broadband subscribers of all three operators to pass

between their networks and enjoy Internet access on the go, are a good example

of how picocell technology can be effectively by cable operators. AT&T has

also deployed the technology in Chicago

to improve the user experience for 3G wireless customers. BelAir plans to also

support the LTE wireless standard in the future.

"A cable operator can function as a managed wireless service

provider with a hosted base station model," says Park. "It allows

them to sweat their existing assets for additional revenue or to improve

subscriber retention."

The BelAir100SP measures 10x10x16" and weighs 35 pounds, gets its

power from the HFC network and can be installed in about 10 minutes, says Park.

It will be priced competitively with other picocells on the market, which generally

fall in the $2,000-$5,000 range.

Given the steady growth in demand for broadband access, particularly in

large cities, research firm In-Stat predicts the worldwide metropolitan

picocell equipment market will be worth more than $5 billion by 2014.