beIN Sports Launches on Verizon's go90

beIN Sports, the international sports programmer, said it has reached a new distibution agreement with Verizon that includes placement on the millennials-focused go90 mobile-video service and expanded carriage on FiOS TV. The programmer said this represents the highest level of national penetration it has obtained with any platform to date: the English- and Spanish-language versions of the service will reach the majority of 5.8 million FiOS TV customers, it said. beIN Sports will be on the Preferred level of service and beIN Sports en Español will be on the Extreme level of service with FiOS.

beIN Sports content includes soccer from the top leagues in Spain (La Liga), Italy (Serie A) and France (Ligue 1).

“To connect with audiences, content is king, and this agreement with Verizon and go90 provides new and existing viewers with access to the leading soccer and international sporting events on the most penetrated tiers,” Yousef Al-Obaidly, managing director of Al Jazeera-owned beIN Sports said in a release. “This deal allows us to not only reach a larger fan base through our linear TV channels, but also mobile -- giving our viewers a new option in addition to beIN SPORTS CONNECT to conveniently access our content through their mobile phones with the go90 app.”

