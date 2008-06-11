Bear Stearns Broadcast Ace Miller Shifts to GodTube.com

Former Bear Stearns media analyst Victor Miller is now the chief service officer at a Web startup called GodTube.com.

Miller described GodTube.com as “a Christian social network on the Web with approximately 1.7 million unique visitors.”

Miller announced that he was leaving Bear last month but didn’t specify his next career move. His last day at Bear, where he was senior managing director, was June 2.

GodTube’s mission statement described the venture as “a video-driven social network that enables people to connect and share with friends, family, co-workers and ministries. The community of Christian and non-Christian people use GodTube to upload, embed and share videos, upload and share photos, create their own blogs and forums, seek answers and explore their faith.”

Miller said he was using his 21 years of finance experience “to assist GodTube.com’s management team as they execute their vision for the company.”

GodTube is based in Plano, Texas, while Miller will work from New York and Connecticut.