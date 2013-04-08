Beamr Launches JPEGmini Photo Server
Beamr has launched its JPEGmini photo optimization
technology, which is capable of reducing image file sizes for image-intensive Web
pages by up to five times while retaining their full resolution and quality.
The product is now available on Amazon Web Services
Marketplace.
Recently the company also unveiled Beamr Video, which is
designed to reduce bitrates of standard H.264 video streams by up to 75% and is
capable of supporting resolutions up to 4K or Ultra HD.
"With more than 50% of outgoing bandwidth
on websites monopolized by images, the need to reduce image size to improve
performance is apparent, but has never before been possible without
compromising resolution and quality," said Sharon Carmel , CEO of Beamr,
in a statement. "JPEGmini provides Amazon AWS customers integrated access
to a high-performance, cost-effective solution that optimizes and protects the
image quality of thousands of images per minute."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.