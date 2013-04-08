Beamr Launches JPEGmini Photo Server

Beamr has launched its JPEGmini photo optimization

technology, which is capable of reducing image file sizes for image-intensive Web

pages by up to five times while retaining their full resolution and quality.





The product is now available on Amazon Web Services

Marketplace.





Recently the company also unveiled Beamr Video, which is

designed to reduce bitrates of standard H.264 video streams by up to 75% and is

capable of supporting resolutions up to 4K or Ultra HD.





"With more than 50% of outgoing bandwidth

on websites monopolized by images, the need to reduce image size to improve

performance is apparent, but has never before been possible without

compromising resolution and quality," said Sharon Carmel , CEO of Beamr,

in a statement. "JPEGmini provides Amazon AWS customers integrated access

to a high-performance, cost-effective solution that optimizes and protects the

image quality of thousands of images per minute."