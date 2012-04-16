B&C's 15th Annual Technology Leadership Awards: Tech Leadership for the Future

Like the technologies and executives that have been selected by Broadcasting & Cable as Technology Leaders in the past, this year's candidates have had long, illustrious careers, and some have multiple Emmys.



Yet on the 15th anniversary of B&C's annual Technology Leadership Awards, inductees in the 2012 class are also notable for the impact they are making on the future of television.



Some, such as Jim Kutzner at PBS, are playing prominent roles in the industry groups developing new broadcast and digital media technology standards, while others are actively involved in deploying new technologies that promise to change the industry for years to come.



They are, in other words, a group that is being honored as much for the impact they are likely to have on television's future as for their past accomplishments. Their technology leadership will ensure that even in the digital age, TV will remain as relevant going forward as it was when they started their careers.



The Tech Leaders of 2012



This is the 15th year B&C has given out its Technology Leadership Awards during the National Association of Broadcasters show to top technologists in the industry. Here is the current class, to be honored during a reception on April 16 at the Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.









Stacy Brady

General manager, news field and production operations, NBCUniversal

Cameron Clayton

Executive VP, digital products, The Weather Channel

Debbie Honkus

Chairman, NEP Broadcasting

Jim Kutzner

Senior director, advanced technology, PBS

Craig Porter

Director of engineering and broadcast systems, Young Broadcasting

Kevin Stolworthy

Senior VP, content and information technology, ESPN

