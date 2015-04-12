B&C’s 2015 Top 25 Station Groups

In the April 13 edition of B&C, we take our annual look at the Top 25 Station Groups.

This year’s list includes familiar faces in familiar spaces and some surprising jumps.

Take a look below.

15. Raycom Media

OWNERSHIP: Employee-owned

13.07% (9.44% FCC)

48 total: 38 owned, 10 operated; 37 markets

raycommedia.com

Paul McTear, president, CEO

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 14 (tied with Entravision)

14. EntravisionCommunications Corp.

OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: EVC)

14.13% (7.9% FCC)

33 total: 23 owned, 10 operated; 22 markets

entravision.com

Walter F. Ulloa, chairman

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 14

13. Nexstar BroadcastingGroup

OWNERSHIP: Public (NASDAQ: NXST)

17.9% (11.35% FCC)

91 total: 65 owned, 26 operated; 57 markets

nexstar.tv

Perry Sook, chairman, president, CEO

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 11

12. E.W. Scripps Co.

OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: SSP)

18.43% (11.36% FCC)

28 total: 27 owned, 1 operated; 24 markets

scripps.com

Richard A. Boehne, president, COO

Brian G. Lawlor, senior VP, television

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 13

11. HearstTelevision

OWNERSHIP: Wholly owned subsidiary of the privately held Hearst Corp.

19.028% (13.69% FCC)

31 stations, 27 markets

hearsttelevision.com

Jordan Wertlieb, president

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 10

10. ABC Owned TelevisionStations Group

OWNERSHIP: Disney (NYSE: DIS)

22.74% (20.96% FCC)

8 stations, 8 markets

abclocal.go.com

Robert Iger, chairman/CEO, Walt Disney Co.

Rebecca Campbell, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 9

9. Media General

OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: MEG)

23.26%, (15.6% FCC)

64 total stations, 59 owned, 5 operated; 48 markets

mediageneral.com

Vincent L. Sadusky, president, CEO

Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP/COO

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 12

8. Gannett

OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: GCI)

31.27% (26.85% FCC)

44 stations, 38 markets

gannett.com

Gracia C. Martore, president, CEO, Gannett Co.

David T. Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 8

7. Univision Communications

OWNERSHIP: Privately held by Broadcasting Media Partners, an investor group that includes Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, Saban Capital Group, Thomas H. Lee Partners and TPG Capital.

36% (19.135% FCC)

33 stations, 21 markets

univision.net

Randy Falco, president/CEO

Kevin Cuddihy, president of local media, Univision Communications

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 2

6. NBCUniversal OwnedTelevision Stations

OWNERSHIP: Comcast (NYSE: CMCSA)

36.07% (19.123% FCC)

10 NBC, 16 Telemundo; 19 markets

nbcuniversal.com

Steve Burke, CEO

Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC Broadcasting

Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 7

To find out which station groups made into the top 10 (and 16-25), click HERE.