B&C’s 2015 Top 25 Station Groups
By B&C Staff
In the April 13 edition of B&C, we take our annual look at the Top 25 Station Groups.
This year’s list includes familiar faces in familiar spaces and some surprising jumps.
Take a look below.
15. Raycom Media
OWNERSHIP: Employee-owned
13.07% (9.44% FCC)
48 total: 38 owned, 10 operated; 37 markets
raycommedia.com
Paul McTear, president, CEO
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 14 (tied with Entravision)
14. EntravisionCommunications Corp.
OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: EVC)
14.13% (7.9% FCC)
33 total: 23 owned, 10 operated; 22 markets
entravision.com
Walter F. Ulloa, chairman
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 14
13. Nexstar BroadcastingGroup
OWNERSHIP: Public (NASDAQ: NXST)
17.9% (11.35% FCC)
91 total: 65 owned, 26 operated; 57 markets
nexstar.tv
Perry Sook, chairman, president, CEO
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 11
12. E.W. Scripps Co.
OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: SSP)
18.43% (11.36% FCC)
28 total: 27 owned, 1 operated; 24 markets
scripps.com
Richard A. Boehne, president, COO
Brian G. Lawlor, senior VP, television
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 13
11. HearstTelevision
OWNERSHIP: Wholly owned subsidiary of the privately held Hearst Corp.
19.028% (13.69% FCC)
31 stations, 27 markets
hearsttelevision.com
Jordan Wertlieb, president
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 10
10. ABC Owned TelevisionStations Group
OWNERSHIP: Disney (NYSE: DIS)
22.74% (20.96% FCC)
8 stations, 8 markets
abclocal.go.com
Robert Iger, chairman/CEO, Walt Disney Co.
Rebecca Campbell, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 9
9. Media General
OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: MEG)
23.26%, (15.6% FCC)
64 total stations, 59 owned, 5 operated; 48 markets
mediageneral.com
Vincent L. Sadusky, president, CEO
Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP/COO
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 12
8. Gannett
OWNERSHIP: Public (NYSE: GCI)
31.27% (26.85% FCC)
44 stations, 38 markets
gannett.com
Gracia C. Martore, president, CEO, Gannett Co.
David T. Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 8
7. Univision Communications
OWNERSHIP: Privately held by Broadcasting Media Partners, an investor group that includes Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, Saban Capital Group, Thomas H. Lee Partners and TPG Capital.
36% (19.135% FCC)
33 stations, 21 markets
univision.net
Randy Falco, president/CEO
Kevin Cuddihy, president of local media, Univision Communications
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 2
6. NBCUniversal OwnedTelevision Stations
OWNERSHIP: Comcast (NYSE: CMCSA)
36.07% (19.123% FCC)
10 NBC, 16 Telemundo; 19 markets
nbcuniversal.com
Steve Burke, CEO
Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC Broadcasting
Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations
LAST YEAR’S RANKING: 7
