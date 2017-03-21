B&C Names Technology Leadership Awards Class

Broadcasting & Cable has announced the recipients of its 20thannual Technology Leadership Awards. The esteemed group of experienced executives, representing a range of broadcasting and content producing companies, will be honored at a cocktail reception at The NAB Show in Las Vegas on Monday, April 24. And their profiles will appear in the April 24 edition of B&C magazine.

The awardees are:

--Brady Dreasler, corporate director of engineering, Quincy Media Inc.

--Michael Englehaupt, VP and chief technology officer, Graham Media Group.

--Tish Graham, VP, broadcast technology, ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

--Joseph Inzerillo, executive VP and chief technology officer, BAMTech.

--Keith Jackson, chief technical officer and senior VP of engineering, NBCUniversal’s Operations and Technical Services.

--Guy Wheaton, senior VP and chief information officer, Fox Television Stations.

The reception at The NAB Show also will salute B&C’s 2016 Station Group of the Year: Graham Media Group.