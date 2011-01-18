BBC's Huggers to Head Intel Digital Home Group
Intel hired Erik Huggers, director of the BBC's Future Media &
Technology division, as general manager of its Digital Home Group, which
sells microprocessors for cable set-top boxes and consumer-electronics
devices like "smart" TVs.
Huggers -- who replaces Brad Daniels, the interim general manager of
the Digital Home Group -- also will become a member of Intel's
Management Committee.
"Erik
Huggers' proven track record of managing a variety of digital media
businesses will be an extraordinary asset to Intel's digital home
initiative," Intel president and CEO Paul Otellini in a statement.
"Erik's background and vision for delivering new platforms, interactive
content and services to consumers are an outstanding fit for Intel, and I
am thrilled to welcome such a talented person to drive this key
strategic business for Intel. We look forward to him joining our team."
