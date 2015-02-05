BBC.com Passes 100 Million Mark

BBC’s international website, BBC.com, hit record levels in January with over 101 million uniques and 1.35 billion page views.

Mobile also increased by 67%, while tablet usage grew by 45% from a year earlier, driven in part by a new tablet version using responsive design launching in late 2014.

The BBC cited figures from the research firm NewsWhip that show it was the most shared news brand every single month in 2014.

In a statement, Tim Davie, CEO of the broadcaster’s commercial arm, BBC Worldwide, noted that “our investments across genres as well as our increasing availability across all devices, is driving strong growth.”