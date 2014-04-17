BBC.com Hits Record Traffic

Web and mobile traffic to BBC.com hit record levels for U.S. and Canada in March of this year, with 38 million unique visitors, up 37% from February 2014, according to Adobe Omniture.

Recently BBC also announced that BBC.com hit global traffic records for March with 96 million unique users globally and a record 1.3 billion page views.

“The record high traffic we experienced in March underscores BBC.com’s position as the destination of choice for breaking global news,” said Nick Ascheim, senior VP of consumer digital at BBC Worldwide North America in a statement. "Readers who came in for news found their way to our feature sections, such as BBC Travel, Future and Capital, all of which have been enjoying a surge in traffic and saw record numbers in March as well.”

The crisis in Ukraine and the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 helped drive the record traffic. Globally, the BBC also noted that it is the most-shared news brand on Twitter, with its stories being shared a record 2.71 million times during March. That was almost 50% more than any other publisher, the BBC reported.