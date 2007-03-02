BBC, YouTube Come Together

BBC and YouTube entered a non-exclusive partnership to create BBC-branded channels on the popular video-sharing site.

As part of the deal, YouTube, owned by search-engine giant Google, will create BBC and BBC Worldwide specific sections on its Website to showcase clips from the British television corporation's programming including Doctor Who, Life on Mars and The Mighty Boosh. BBC Worldwide will be supported by “limited advertising,” while the BBC channel will run without ads so as to remain in line with the regular BBC broadcasts.

YouTube will also host a rotating set of 30 advertising-supported news clips from BBC World. Those clips will only be available to users outside of the United Kingdom.

The non-exclusive announcement comes as the BBC undergoes a public test of on-demand options for its content, including work on a broadband player called the BBC iPlayer.