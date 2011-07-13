BBC Worldwide Launches Video News Service On Samsung Connected TVs

BBC Worldwide has launched a free-to-consumer video-on-demand and text news service available on Samsung's Internet-connected Smart TVs, with Swiss watchmaker Omega as the charter advertiser.

The Web-based service combines video clips and text from BBC News Online with the BBC's international news services. Users can select video, pause and rewind video via their remote controls.

BBC Worldwide -- the commercial arm of the government-supported British broadcaster -- will sell pre-roll VOD ads for the service internationally.

