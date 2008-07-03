Baron Wins Business Award from Ernst & Young

Bob Baron, president and CEO of weather-radar and graphics provider Baron Services, was named Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” for 2008 in the technology category for the Southeast region.

The award, presented to Baron late last month, honors the most outstanding entrepreneur from a technology-based company in the states of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Baron Services supplies high-powered weather-radar and storm-tracking software to stations like WRAL Raleigh, N.C., and WNYW New York and, last October, it won a five-year, $43 million contract to upgrade the National Weather Service’s NEXRAD radars to its dual-polarization technology.

It was one of 85 companies nominated, and there were a total of 23 companies in seven categories recognized as finalists.

“I am proud to accept this award on behalf of the more than 100 hard-working employees spread across the Baron group of companies,” Bob Baron said in a statement. “This award is a reflection of the technical innovation being developed in North Alabama, especially in Cummings Research Park. It was a huge honor just to be nominated for this award, and Ernst & Young should be commended for putting this celebration together to honor visionary entrepreneurs across the country.”

Bob Baron is now eligible for competition in the Ernst & Young National Awards Program, emceed by NBC late-night host Jay Leno, and the World Entrepreneur of the Year programs sponsored by Ernst & Young.

The National Awards will be presented during the national conference held Nov. 12-16, 2008, during Ernst & Young’s second annual Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, Calif.