Barco Unveils New Line of Video Walls

Visualization specialist Barco is launching a new line of video walls with an improved LED engine that the company says offers brightness levels 20% higher than competing systems without reducing the systems expected lifetime.

The LED-lit, DLP-based video walls are offered in a 4:3 radio, with screen sizes up to 80 inches. The new OLV series has advanced heat management systems based on liquid cooling technology, which significantly improves the lifetime of the projection system of the projection system to about 80,000 hours in continuous operation in eco-mode. This is about 35% higher than competing video walls, the Belgian company reports.

The liquid cooling system makes it possible to boost brightness without shortening the video wall's lifetime. The OLV video wall series is also designed to reduce power usage by as much as 30% compared to other LED systems.