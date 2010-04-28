Barclays Predicts Big Upfront Gains

Barclays Capital is predicting a 20% surge in upfront ad

dollars for the big four broadcast networks. The investment bank, the first to

release upfront predictions, suggests the total network haul will be $8.26

billion. Cable networks will be up 15% to 20%, according to the firms latest

report.

Last year Barclays entertainment analyst Anthony DiClemente

had projected a 15% decline in ad dollars to $7.4 billion. This years rosier

forecast is based on surging automotive advertising, strong scatter pricing and

the likelihood that media buyers will be more likely to want to lock in cheaper

upfront rates than pay more in the year round market.

DiClemente suggests inventory sell-out levels will be around

77%, up from last year's estimate of 70%. We expect CPM pricing increases to

come out in the high single digit range as opposed to double digit range

increases, he added in an investor note today.

CBS will have most to gain, according to the analysts 16

page analysis of the marketplace. DiClemente suggests that CBS will see a 28%

increase in dollar volume, while Fox will be up 22%. Both companies might be

able to command CPM increases in the mid to high single digits while he

suggests that ABC will be up 16% and NBC up 13% with those two networks likely

to peg CPM increases in the mid-single digit range.

A C3 ratings analysis on the key advertiser demographic of

18-49 year olds shows NBC down 15.1% year-on-year, with the Winter Olympics

stripped out of Barclays season-to-date summary of Nielsen data. ABC is down

10.6% while CBS is up 1.3% and Fox up 1.5%.

Media buyers and TV sales executives often knock Wall Street

upfront projections given that they are yet to see upfront budgets, which

ultimately determine the demand for airtime. The upfront is also just one indicator

of the overall ad market and a poor predictor of end of year tallies. Though it

is clear that ad demand is on the rise. Comcast Corp. said today first quarter

cable ad sales rose by 24%. The company's programming segment comprising

channels such as E! Entertainment and Style Network among others, saw a 6.7%

increase in revenue to $385 million, on higher advertising and subscription

revenue. The company did not break out a precise figure for ad revenue derived

from its own services. Viacom and Discovery Communications report first quarter

numbers Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 respectively.