Baker Tapped As Discovery International COO, CFO

Discovery Communications said Tuesday that it has named Doug Baker chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Discovery Networks International.

Baker, currently executive VP and chief financial officer at the international networks, will report to DNI president JB Perrette and Discovery Communications CFO Andrew Warren.

In his new position, Baker will be responsible for oversight of DNI strategy and research in addition to leading all financial aspects of DNI finance and global brand solutions. Baker will continue to lead the division's regional COO/CFOs in Western Europe, the Nordics (SBS-Discovery), CEEMEA, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific and serve as a key strategic partner to international senior management across the business.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.