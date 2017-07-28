Baeble Music Joins Sling TV Lineup

Wurl, the company behind a platform that enables OTT “channels” to be integrated into MVPD set-top guides, said it is powering a new Baeble Music TV channel that debuted July 26 on Sling TV.

The new linear-style channel features Baeble original productions of concerts, studio sessions and artist interviews.

Wurl said Baeble uses its platform to create and distribute the new offering on the Dish-owned OTT TV service.

“As digital-first networks like Baeble migrate to TV, they bring new programming and enormous audiences that are unserved by legacy cable channels,” Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl, said in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.