Baeble Music Joins Sling TV Lineup
Wurl, the company behind a platform that enables OTT “channels” to be integrated into MVPD set-top guides, said it is powering a new Baeble Music TV channel that debuted July 26 on Sling TV.
The new linear-style channel features Baeble original productions of concerts, studio sessions and artist interviews.
Wurl said Baeble uses its platform to create and distribute the new offering on the Dish-owned OTT TV service.
“As digital-first networks like Baeble migrate to TV, they bring new programming and enormous audiences that are unserved by legacy cable channels,” Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl, said in a statement.
