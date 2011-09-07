Backers of Entertainment ID Registry Tout Progress

Comcast, The Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros., Rovi and other backers of the Entertainment Identifier Registry are trying to demonstrate momentum for the coalition's content-tracking system -- and attract new members -- by announcing that they have begun to integrate the use of the EIDR IDs into their digital distribution workflows.

Announced last year and launched in January 2011, EIDR is designed to be an industry resource for cataloging commercial digital video and audio assets, such as movie and TV content. Its creators compare the EIDR IDs to the Universal Product Code (UPC) for packaged goods.

EIDR logoMembers of EIDR include CableLabs, Cox Communications, InDemand Networks, MovieLabs, Deluxe, Universal Pictures, Neustar, Paramount Pictures, Rentrak, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Motion Picture Association of America.

EIDR's backers are hoping to show momentum behind the project to try to recruit more members at the IBC trade show in Amsterdam this week, as well as at the Entertainment Supply Chain Academy's ESCA Europe conference in London later this month.

