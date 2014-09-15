Back9Network Selects Myers' ProTrack

Myers has announced that the new golf lifestyle network Back9Network is implementing its ProTrack broadcast management software.

The new channel will bow on DirecTV on Sept. 29.

It will use ProTrack to manage its content metadata and their linear and nonlinear schedules. The software will also be used to help monetize all distribution activities.

Back9Network will launch on DirecTV Sept. 29, 2014, and already has established digital offerings.

"As a new television network we were looking for a broadcast management system that would not only enable us to hit the ground running today, but that will play a part in our business growth tomorrow," said Harry Goldberg, VP of operations and engineering at Back9Network. "In Myers, we found an experienced partner with a credible reputation who is focused on scalability and whose product will manage our entire back-office workflow as well as afford key integrations into disparate systems."

The companies also noted that the software would help keep operating costs low and increase productivity.