Azuki Launches New Over-The-Top Solution

Hoping to capitalize on the growing demand for TV Everywhere services, Azuki Systems has made available a new solution for the delivery of over-the-top (OTT) live and on-demand content.

The solution is designed to allow service providers to easily augment their existing networks for the distribution of OTT content multi-screens at home and on-the-go - without having to build a new network infrastructure. That content, Azuki believes, will also improve customer satisfaction and create new revenues opportunities.

"First generation OTT solutions like Netflix and Hulu were largely viewed by service providers as the enemy, when in reality they are lucrative business opportunities," said John Clancy, president and CEO of Azuki Systems, in a statement. "With Azuki, it's no longer about OTT vs. the service providers; it is about the perfect marriage between the two. Service providers that leverage the power of a managed and optimized OTT video delivery in addition to their managed services, and deliver a rich, consistent viewing experience across multi-screen devices on any network, will achieve leadership positions in today's world of video."