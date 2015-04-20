AXS TV, HDNet Movies Renew With NCTC

Mark Cuban's AXS TV and companion network HDNet Movies signed a long-term distribution agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative. As part of the deal, NCTC’s participating member companies will continue to be able to provide their respective subscribers with the AXS TV and HDNet Movies linear services, on-demand content and exclusive TV-everywhere content, AXS TV said in a release.

“NCTC is a valued partner and an integral component to our carriage growth,” Jeff Cuban, AXS TV’s executive VP, said in the release. “With this renewal, NCTC’s members can continue to enjoy and interact with AXS TV’s programming lineup of concerts, series, celebrity interviews, live sports and music festival broadcasts, as well as HDNet Movies’ box-office hits.”

“NCTC is pleased to continue our partnership with AXS TV and HDNet Movies on behalf of our member companies, allowing them to provide the music and movie programming that their customers enjoy," Judy Meyka, NCTC’s executive VP of programming, said in the release.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.