AwesomenessTV Acquires MCN Big Frame

Teen-targeting media company AwesomenessTV announced Wednesday that it has reached a deal to acquire multichannel network Big Frame for $15 million.

Founded in 2011, Big Frame was part of YouTube’s original channels initiative, launching its first funded channel, Bammo, in 2012. The company reaches more than 39 million subscribers through more than 300 talent-run channels. The combined company is expected to reach 80 million subscribers.

“With AwesomenessTV committed to aggressive growth, the acquisition of Big Frame enables us to bring on expertise in talent development as well as a great group of YouTube stars,” said AwesomenessTV COO Brett Bouttier.

Brian Robbins, AwesomenessTV CEO and co-founder, added that Big Frame co-founders Sarah Penna and Steve Raymond “have a great track record for identifying and developing talent and we believe that working together we can build talent brands that will transcend YouTube.”

The $15 million transaction includes the acquisition of an unspecified amount of debt.

Last week, the Walt Disney Company agreed to buy multichannel network Maker Studios, which reaches 380 million subscribers through 55,000 channels, for $500 million.