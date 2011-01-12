Avid Upgrades Interplay and AirSpeed Products

Avid has announced new versions of its asset management system, Avid Interplay Production 2.3 and its ingest and playout server, Avid AirSpeed Multi Stream 1.7.

The combined systems have added support for high-quality H.264 proxy media in addition to the native XDCAM, AVC-Intra and DNxHD formats, and allow customers to implement wide-area production workflows.

The addition of the H.264 proxy workflows and enhanced aspect ratio handling will allow customers to handle heavy media traffic over corporate networks and allow fast access to archived material by allowing them to use files that require far less bandwidth and storage than the original HD files.

The expanded format and tool support extends the benefits of Interplay Production to more post production workflows with support for 24p/23.976p high-resolution format.

The upgrades have optimized the process of sending XDCAM files to playback, which significant speeds up time-to-air for XDCAM files and they add a 32GB memory expansion option for Cluster Engine servers.

The additional memory addresses allows large media enterprises to easily expand their operations and if offers expanded database support for more than 10 million media assets in a single workgroup.

The improved system performance achieved as part of the upgrades also raises performance by up to 30%.